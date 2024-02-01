Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Revoke your Controversial Appointments, Rivers State Assembly Urges Governor Fubara

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, has formally requested Governor Siminalayi Fubara to rescind appointments made to three government parastatals.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Assembly asserts that the appointments, including Goodlife Ben as Acting Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Ine Briggs as Acting Director-General of the Bureau for Public Procurement, and Tonte Davies as Acting Administrator of the New Cities Development Authority, violate constitutional provisions and existing laws.

In a letter addressed to the governor on Monday, the House contends that Goodlife Ben’s appointment infringes upon Section 44(3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018, emphasizing that gubernatorial authority is constrained by the requirement for Assembly confirmation.

Similarly, the appointment of Ine Briggs as Acting Director-General of the Bureau for Public Procurement is challenged for contravening Sections 5(1) of the Rivers State Public Procurement Law No. 4 of 2008. The absence of a reconstituted Board, as stipulated by Section 4(a), renders the appointment procedurally questionable.

The House further criticizes the appointment of Tonte Davies as Acting Administrator of the non-existent New Cities Development Authority, highlighting the absence of legislative backing from the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Concluding the letter, the Assembly urges Governor Fubara to promptly withdraw the contested appointments, citing constitutional and legal violations.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lekki Deep Sea Port Welcomes Historic Arrival of LNG-Powered Container Vessel
Next article
Why Agric Commissioner was Suspended, Three Others On Compulsory Leave – Gov. Oborevwori
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army Raids Illegal Refinery In Rivers, Confiscates 5m Litres Of Crude

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Nigerian Army have busted another illegal Refinery in...

No Going Back On FAAN Relocation To Lagos, N500m Will Be Saved Annually — Keyamo

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo,...

Thrilling Quarter-Finals Await as AFCON 2023 Reaches Pinnacle

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
After a week of intense action, including one of...

EFCC Uncovers Money Laundering by Religious Sects in Nigeria

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army Raids Illegal Refinery In Rivers, Confiscates 5m Litres Of Crude

Regions 0
The Nigerian Army have busted another illegal Refinery in...

No Going Back On FAAN Relocation To Lagos, N500m Will Be Saved Annually — Keyamo

Aviation 0
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo,...

Thrilling Quarter-Finals Await as AFCON 2023 Reaches Pinnacle

AFCON 0
After a week of intense action, including one of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com