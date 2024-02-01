Revoke your Controversial Appointments, Rivers State Assembly Urges Governor Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, has formally requested Governor Siminalayi Fubara to rescind appointments made to three government parastatals.

The Assembly asserts that the appointments, including Goodlife Ben as Acting Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Ine Briggs as Acting Director-General of the Bureau for Public Procurement, and Tonte Davies as Acting Administrator of the New Cities Development Authority, violate constitutional provisions and existing laws.

In a letter addressed to the governor on Monday, the House contends that Goodlife Ben’s appointment infringes upon Section 44(3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018, emphasizing that gubernatorial authority is constrained by the requirement for Assembly confirmation.

Similarly, the appointment of Ine Briggs as Acting Director-General of the Bureau for Public Procurement is challenged for contravening Sections 5(1) of the Rivers State Public Procurement Law No. 4 of 2008. The absence of a reconstituted Board, as stipulated by Section 4(a), renders the appointment procedurally questionable.

The House further criticizes the appointment of Tonte Davies as Acting Administrator of the non-existent New Cities Development Authority, highlighting the absence of legislative backing from the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Concluding the letter, the Assembly urges Governor Fubara to promptly withdraw the contested appointments, citing constitutional and legal violations.

