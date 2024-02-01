Menu
Nigerian Army Raids Illegal Refinery In Rivers, Confiscates 5m Litres Of Crude

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

The Nigerian Army have busted another illegal Refinery in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, recovering over five million litres of stolen crude oil.

The exercise was carried out on Wednesday by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdusallam.

This is in continuation of the raiding of illegal refineries to ensure zero operation as declared by the Chief of Army Staff.

Leading a team of officers and men of the Nigerian Army into vast hectares of rain forest located around the Oba-Ama and Izoma, Kom Kom in Oyigbo L.G.A, the GOC noted that the raid was carried out after a tip off on Wednesday morning.

He expressed dismay over the kind of illegal operations that were on ground.
“I thought the last raid we carried out in Odagwa, we will not see anything more than that. Unfortunately what we are seeing is very, very sad; illegal activities taking place in this area also,” Major General Abdusallam said.

The GOC, who disclosed that yet to be quantified illegally refined products were also discovered, said he would consult further to know what should be done with the facility and the confiscated crude.

“We have discovered over 15 boilers and about 9 reservoirs and from our estimation, the crude oil that has been stolen, reserved here for processing is well over 5 million litres,” he said.
This is the second raid carried out by the 6 Division Command of the Nigerian Army in 2024
Over 3 million litres of stolen crude was discovered and confiscated during the raid at Akwa-Odagwa in Etche Local Government Area two weeks ago.

