Nigeria Takes Steps to Resolve Ongoing Dispute Over OPL 245 Oil Block

In a move to enhance investment prospects in its oil and gas sector, Nigeria is actively seeking resolution on lingering matters related to the contested OPL 245 oil block. The country’s Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, revealed that talks have been held with Shell and Eni to address the issues surrounding this disputed oil asset. The government reiterates its stance that there is no criminal liability involved in the OPL 245 deal, a subject of prolonged legal disputes.

Nigeria withdrew a $1.1 billion civil claim against Shell and Eni in November, putting an end to years of litigation linked to corruption allegations in the deal. An Italian court had previously acquitted Shell, Eni, and associated executives of corruption charges pertaining to the acquisition of the field a decade earlier.

Minister Lokpobiri emphasized the need for resolution, highlighting the lack of investment and benefits from the OPL 245 block over the past 28 years. Acting on the directive of the President, the government is committed to addressing the longstanding issues surrounding OPL 245, fostering a solution that serves the interests of all parties involved. Meetings, including recent discussions in London, have taken place with Shell and Eni to advance the resolution process. Shell and Eni are yet to provide official comments on the matter.

