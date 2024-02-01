Nigeria Poised To Enhance Conducive Business Environment At Lekki Free Zone, Says VP Shettima

Feb 1,2024.

Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured businesses operating in the Lekki Free Zone (LFZ) that the federal government was committed to providing the necessary infrastructure to enhance production and related activities in the area.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday while interacting with some operators in the Lekki Free Zone led by the Managing Director of Tolaram Group, Mr Haresh Aswani, who were on a courtesy visit to the State House, Abuja.

The Vice President, who spoke shortly after listening to a presentation on the Transformative Solutions For Road Infrastructure in the Lekki Economic Axis, said the development of the road infrastructure along the Lekki axis will be prioritized.

According to him, government’s commitment is premised on “the tremendous economic and social benefits accruable to citizens and the government”, as well as the possibility of “opening new vista of opportunities for Nigerians.”

Shettima said President Bola Tinubu’s antecedents as a pro-business leader is a springboard that will galvanize the development of the area which has huge economic benefits to government and the people.

He further assured all businesses operating in the area and elsewhere in the country that the Tinubu administration “is on the cusp of making history.

“We are going to surmount all of the challenges and address the bottlenecks militating against the growth of businesses in the country,” the Vice President added.

Earlier, the CEO of Colegate Tolaram, Mr Girish Sharma, in his presentation on the solutions for road infrastructure in the Lekki Economic Axis, said fixing roads in and around the free zone will address challenges faced by operators in the area.

He solicited more support for companies in the area such as Tolaram Group, a company with huge investments in Nigeria cutting across manufacturing, construction and others, employing over 20,000 Nigerians.

In an interaction with the newsmen after the visit, a Director at the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Mrs Adesuwa Ladoja, thanked the Vice President for granting them audience and listening to their requests.

She also appealed to the Federal Government to prioritize the development of road infrastructure around the Lekki Free Zone, considering its huge economic benefits to the nation.(www.naija247news.com)

