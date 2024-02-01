Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira closes at N1,455.59/$1 in the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 1st. 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira  gained slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, 31st January 2024 at the official market after it plunged to a record low of N1,482.57 per dollar the previous day.

The domestic currency appreciated 1.85% to close at N1,455.59 to a dollar on the last day of the month according to data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded.

This represents an N26.98 gain or a 1.85% increase in the local currency compared to the N1,455.59 closed on Tuesday.

The intraday high recorded was N134.07/$1, while the intraday low was N789/$1, representing a wide spread of N720/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $134.07 million, representing an 85.36% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the naira closed weaker at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1470/$1, a drop of 1.02% compared to what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1526/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

