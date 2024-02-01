Menu
Make Unity, Inclusivity, Bridge Building Your Priority, VP Shettima Tells Nigeria’s Broadcast Media

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 1,2024.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has called on broadcast media organisations in the country to prioritise national unity in addressing the critical challenges facing northern Nigeria.

Giving the charge on Wednesday when the Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum paid him a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja, Shettima specifically identified poverty, insecurity and inclusivity as the major concerns demanding attention.

“These are more germane issues,” the Vice President pointed out, even as he also highlighted issues bordering on drug abuse and maternal mortality.

Painting a picture of a region facing multifaceted challenges, Shettima said, “The nation is gradually being bifurcated into a prosperous south and a north that is in the news for the wrong reasons.

We need to unite as a people and address our common challenges.”

The Vice President also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, noting the President’s appreciation of the north and his history of sacrifice for the nation’s good.

He urged fairness and a deeper understanding of Tinubu’s contributions to the region, citing the Pulako initiative, a programme designed to address most of the challenges in the region as an example.

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr, Shettima said, “The North must either learn to live together as brothers, or we are going to die together as fools.”

Earlier in his speech, Chairman of the Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum, Abdullahi Umar Yelwa, stressed the need for collaboration between government and citizens to engender participatory democracy.

He stressed the importance of “synergy in the collective efforts to move the country forward,” offering the forum’s partnership.

Yelwa highlighted the vast reach of the region’s broadcasters, transmitting in various local languages like Hausa, Fulfulde, Nupe, Pidgin, and Kanuri.

He expressed concern about the industry’s post-pandemic struggles saying: “the current state of the broadcast industry portends danger. Since COVID-19, many stations have not recovered from the shortfall in advertisements.”

Yelwa added that the broadcast industry is the largest and most important industry in managing the citizen’s perception of the government, arguing that the trust deficit between the government and the governed can only be bridged through partnership with them. (www.naija247news.com)

Peter Okafor
