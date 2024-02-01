Lagos State Governor Secures Additional Rolling Stocks for Blue and Red Lines from China

Lagos, Nigeria – February 2, 2024*

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a significant move to enhance rail operations in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Thursday that his administration has successfully procured additional rolling stocks for the Blue Line and Red Line rail projects. The additional rolling stocks are expected to arrive in Lagos before the end of the year, aiming to alleviate transportation challenges for millions of Lagos residents.

The decision to procure more rolling stocks was disclosed during a high-level meeting between Lagos State Government officials and the President and management of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) at the corporation’s headquarters in Beijing, China. Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the commitment to completing the second phase of the Blue Line rail project and initiating commercial operations on the Red Line.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated, “We have made requests for additional rolling stocks for Red Line and Blue Line. That conversation is ongoing. We have started making payments, and we hope that, because of our commitment, we will get those rolling stocks before the end of the year. It would improve the journey experience of our people and reduce transportation pressure in a big city like Lagos.”

The Governor highlighted that the new rolling stocks would contribute to a more predictable journey time, increased commuter commitment, and an improvement in the overall quality of life. He expressed optimism about the positive impact on traffic congestion within the city.

Accompanied by key officials, including the Commissioner of Transportation, Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), and other top government representatives, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured CCECC of the State’s determination to address the transportation challenges faced by over 22 million Lagosians. He stressed the need for the Red Line project to commence without further delay.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also discussed the progress of the Red Line project, stating that the State Government is prepared to inaugurate it for commercial operations as soon as President Bola Tinubu is available to officially commission the project. He urged the Federal Government to complete bridge components related to the Red Line, ensuring a safe and efficient rail corridor.

The Governor’s official visit to China included trade and investment discussions with the CCECC officials, along with an inspection of one of the project sites of the China Railway Construction Group (CRCG) in Beijing. The visit aligns with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to delivering a multimodal transportation system for Lagos residents and increasing the infrastructure stock of the state.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...