Security News

Gunmen behead police inspector in Akwa Ibom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly beheaded a policeman simply identified as Inspector Osang in Akwa Ibom State.

The Nation reports that the victim was attacked by over 10 assailants at his private residence around Enen Afaha and Afaha Ube, a suburb within Uyo metropolis.

An eyewitness said that there was heavy shooting as residents and passersby scampered for safety. Confirming the incident, the state police command public relations officer (PPRO), Odiko Mac-Don, said the command has received the news of the murder of the police personnel describing it as very unfortunate.

“We have received that information and it is an unfortunate situation. Already, an investigation is ongoing and we are committed to ridding the streets of criminal elements. Again, we are not deterred and we are committed to ensuring that, criminally minded persons will account for their actions.”the source said. (www.naija247news.com).

President Tinubu, Others Congratulate Dangote on Award of National Order of the Lion by the Govt of Senegal
