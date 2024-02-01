Five vandals burnt beyond recognition in Imo explosion

February 1st, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police command in Imo, on Wednesday, confirmed the deaths of five vandals in an explosion that rocked the Obitti community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the explosion occurred on Tuesday.

Okoye said the state commissioner of police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, had already set up a team to unravel the immediate cause of the incident and arrest the fleeing culprits.

“Yes, the incident happened yesterday (Tuesday).

“Five vandals were burnt beyond recognition, and we are currently investigating it in collaboration with our sister security agencies to unravel the identities of those behind the economic sabotage.

“They went for their normal pipeline vandalism when the incident occurred.

“Our goal is to make sure that similar vandalism does not occur in the future,” the police spokesman said.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the vandals had stormed the Obitti Rubber Estate in the area with an articulated vehicle and dug through an oil pipeline that passed through the area.

“They dug a hole in the pipeline and connected their long pipe to their tanker to steal oil.

“I cannot say exactly what caused the explosion, but I know that from what I saw, many people died, and many others, who narrowly escaped the explosion, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The fire that raged for hours burnt the tanker and also affected our farm produce worth millions of naira,” the source said.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...