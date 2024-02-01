Fitch Rates Benue State’s Economy ‘B-‘; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings has recently assigned Benue State a ‘B-‘ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a ‘A-(nga)’ National Long-Term Rating, both carrying a Stable Outlook. The Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) for Benue is assessed at ‘b-‘.

The ratings are reflective of Benue’s revenue dependence on transfers from the federal government of Nigeria. The ‘b-‘ SCP takes into account Benue’s volatile operating balance and the increasing adjusted debt. The IDRs are aligned with Nigeria’s ‘B-‘ ratings, and the Stable Outlook on the IDRs mirrors that on the sovereign.

Key Rating Drivers

Risk Profile: ‘Vulnerable’

Benue’s ‘Vulnerable’ risk profile highlights the high risk that the state’s ability to cover debt service with its operating balance may unexpectedly weaken. This could be attributed to factors such as lower-than-expected revenue, higher-than-expected expenditure, or an unexpected rise in liabilities or debt-service requirements.

Revenue Robustness: ‘Weaker’

Benue’s revenue robustness is influenced by the state’s overall weak socio-economic profile and reliance on volatile transfers from the federal government. With over 80% of Benue’s revenue coming from federal allocated revenue, the state is highly dependent on VAT and statutory transfers, both linked to the sale of hydrocarbons. Internally generated revenue (IGR) accounts for less than 20% of total operating revenue, below the Nigerian state’s average.

Revenue Adjustability: ‘Weaker’

Benue’s revenue potential hinges on the state’s ability to broaden its tax base and enforce tax compliance. However, the ability to expand the tax base is limited by Benue’s large informal economy, mainly based on agricultural activities, and the low income of its population.

Expenditure Sustainability: ‘Weaker’

Benue faces a broad set of responsibilities and significant spending needs to support the local economy, ranging from the social sector to economic development. The state is exposed to a deteriorating operating environment, influenced by factors such as high inflation, rising commodity prices, and supply constraints amid naira depreciation.

Expenditure Adjustability: ‘Weaker’

Benue’s cost structure is viewed as very rigid, with staff-related payments accounting for about half of its operating spending. While the state targets an increase in capital expenditure for energy, infrastructure, and information technology, the low capex as a share of total expenditure limits the scope for cutbacks.

Liabilities & Liquidity Robustness: ‘Weaker’

Benue’s debt structure is considered fairly conservative, with amortizing repayments over long maturities, fixed interest rates, and low foreign-currency debt. However, the state’s liquidity is deemed weak, lacking committed liquidity lines, and its cash is conservatively deemed restricted for payables.

iabilities & Liquidity Flexibility: ‘Weaker’

Fitch views Benue’s liquidity as weak due to the absence of committed liquidity lines. Emergency liquidity may come directly from the federal government, helping states meet liquidity shortfalls and fund payments.

Debt Sustainability: ‘b category’

Under Fitch’s rating case of economic downturn, Benue’s debt payback ratio is forecasted to be above 25x in 2026-2027. This is accompanied by an increase in debt-to-operating revenue above 200% and weak debt service coverage by the operating balance.

ESG Considerations

Benue has ESG Relevance Scores across different factors such as Biodiversity and Natural Resource Management, Energy Management, Human Rights and Political Freedoms, and Population and Demographics. These factors have varying impacts on Benue’s credit profile, with negative implications considered in conjunction with other factors.

Conclusion

Fitch’s rating case incorporates a combination of revenue, cost, and financial risk stresses, based on 2019-2022 published figures, 2023 estimated figures, and 2024-2028 projected ratios. The rating decision aligns with Benue’s ‘Vulnerable’ risk profile and ‘b’ debt sustainability.

Rating Sensitivities

Factors leading to negative rating action or downgrade include a negative rating action on the sovereign, weakening debt sustainability due to social unrest, or a downgrade triggered by economic prospects.

Positive rating action or upgrade could be influenced by more stable operating balances resulting in a debt-payback ratio below 20x, provided the sovereign is also upgraded.

