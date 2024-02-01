FG Takes Decisive Steps To Demarcate Benue/Nasarawa Boundaries

Feb 1,2024.

To ensure territorial clarity and regional harmony, the federal government has taken decisive steps to demarcate the boundaries between Benue and Nasarawa states.

The director-general (DG) National Boundary Commission (NBC), Adamu Adaji, at a joint meeting of officials (JMO) on the Benue/Nasarawa) Inter-State Boundary in Abuja yesterday, urged the two states to embrace peace.

Adaji recalled that the National Boundary Commission first intervened on the boundary in 2006 while a Joint Meeting of Officials held in December, 2021 recommended that field demarcation exercise be undertaken and only two pillars were emplaced before work was stalled.

He said the fieldwork that was resumed in February, 2022 resulted in the emplacement of another eight pillars before it was again stalled due to insecurity.

Regrettably, he said out of the pillars emplaced, three were reported to have been destroyed shortly after they were emplaced and action on the boundary has been stalled since then.

“This meeting is therefore to consider all issues that affected the progress on the boundary and to come up with appropriate measures aimed at fast tracking the boundary definition and demarcation processes.

“The Benue/Nasarawa interstate boundary is not fully defined on the ground yet. It is a fact that until this boundary is made visible on the ground by way of permanent demarcation to be respected by the affected communities, the boundary definition process cannot be said to be complete and issues of claims and counterclaims cannot be ruled out.

“Accordingly, I urge the meeting to discuss issues dispassionately with the common goal of the Benue/Nasarawa interstate boundary. It is my desire that at the end of today’s meeting we should be able to come up with a detailed programme of action towards the resumption of demarcation exercise on the boundary. Let me reiterate that the National Boundary Commission is ready to put all efforts in place towards the final demarcation of the boundary,” he added.

Also, the deputy governor of Benue State/chairman, Benue State Boundary Committee, Hon Samuel Ode said one of the cardinal points of the Governor Alia’s administration is to ensure that peace returns to the unsecured areas of the state.

Represented by the commissioner for lands, survey and solid minerals, Barr. Martin Shaagee, Ode pledged his total support to National Boundary Commission in ensuring that Benue/Nasarawa Interstate Boundary as well as other Benue Interstate Boundaries are fully demarcated.

On his part, the Nasarawa State deputy governor/chairman, Nasarawa State boundary committee, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe said the two states are brothers and will ensure peace is maintained.(www.naija247news.com)

