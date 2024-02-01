Menu
Investigative News and Reports

EFCC Uncovers Money Laundering by Religious Sects in Nigeria

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, disclosed on Wednesday that the anti-graft agency has exposed money laundering activities carried out by a religious sect in Nigeria in support of terrorists.

During a public engagement focusing on youth, religion, and the fight against corruption, Olukoyede revealed that another religious body was also harboring a money launderer, with funds suspected to be laundered traced to the organization’s bank account.

Olukoyede explained that while investigating a N13 billion fraud case, the EFCC discovered N7 billion linked to a religious body’s bank account. He highlighted the culpability of various religious organizations, institutions, sects, and bodies in money laundering cases. Despite obtaining a restraining order to hinder the EFCC’s investigation, the commission remains committed to pursuing justice and recovering the stolen funds.

The event, themed “Youth, Religion, and the Fight Against Corruption,” aimed to address challenges related to youth involvement in cybercrimes and explore how religion could be utilized to reorient them. The launch of the Interfaith Preaching and Teaching Manual, developed by the Interfaith Anti-Corruption Advisory Committee of the Commission, served as a resource to instill a strong stance against corruption among Islam and Christianity adherents.

Additionally, the EFCC introduced the Fraud Risk Assessment Prevention and Control Project for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies during the one-day event.

Why Agric Commissioner was Suspended, Three Others On Compulsory Leave – Gov. Oborevwori
Thrilling Quarter-Finals Await as AFCON 2023 Reaches Pinnacle
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

