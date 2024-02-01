ECOWAS at a Crossroads – Nigeria’s Leadership in Question

When Nigerian President Bola Tinubu assumed the role of chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) last July, he pledged a return to regional leadership, emphasizing a commitment to defending democracy amid a backdrop of military coups in the region. However, recent events have raised concerns about ECOWAS’ effectiveness under Tinubu’s leadership.

Despite Tinubu’s assurances, Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was ousted in a coup, challenging ECOWAS’ credibility. The bloc’s threat of multilateral intervention proved ineffective, leading to the suspension of Niger’s membership. Additionally, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger’s withdrawal from ECOWAS to form the Alliance of Sahel States highlights dissatisfaction and perceived deviation from founding principles.

While the three nations cite foreign influence and a departure from founding ideals, ECOWAS responded with economic sanctions. This standoff emphasizes the complexities of regional cooperation, especially when nations are landlocked and dependent on neighbors for trade. The withdrawal process, governed by a one-year timeline, underscores the difficulty of the Sahelian states’ abrupt decision.

The implications of this withdrawal are substantial, impacting free movement protocols and economic policies. Mass migration and strain on neighboring states’ services may result, necessitating a reevaluation of regional cooperation frameworks. Nigeria’s ambitions for regional hegemony face scrutiny, with ECOWAS losing its appeal as a platform for influence.

In addressing security challenges, collaboration between Sahelian and coastal West African states remains crucial. The resurgence of coups prompts a reassessment of regional blocs’ roles, questioning whether they merely serve as dialogue platforms or uphold shared values. The correlation between stable democracy and economic growth underscores the importance of reinforcing democratic structures.

As ECOWAS navigates this critical juncture, the recent trend of military takeovers prompts a deeper examination of the bloc’s purpose and efficacy. The challenge lies in defining shared values and beliefs among member states and determining whether regional blocs can actively enforce these principles. In doing so, the future of ECOWAS and its role in West Africa may hinge on addressing these fundamental questions.

Afolabi Adekaiyaoja, a writer, researcher, and political analyst from Nigeria, explores democracy, elections, geopolitics, and West African institutions. Follow him on Twitter at @adekaiyaoja.

