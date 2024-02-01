BUA Foods reports 22% rise in after-tax profit, reaching N111.54 billion

February 1st, 2024.

BUA Foods, a fast-moving consumer goods company in Nigeria, has released its full year 2023 financial result,reporting a 22 percent rise in after-tax profit, reaching N111.54 billion for the year-end 2023.

This was contained in the group’s financial statement released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The group’s profit after tax grew by 22% to N111.536 billion from N91.344 billion reported in 2022.

BUA Foods also posted a pre-tax profit of N120.831 billion, representing a 12.69.3% increase from the N107.229 billion posted in FY 2022.

This is on the back of increasing inflation which the economy continues to struggle with.

Revenue also increased by 74 percent to N728.48 billion compared to N418.35 billion recorded in 2022.

A breakdown of the revenue showed that there was a 53 percent increase in sugar earnings to N421.5 billion, a 152 percent rise in flour sales to N216.9 billion, and a 54 percent increase in Pasta to N87.9 billion.

“This is a solid performance in the face of an unending challenging macro environment,” Ayodele Abioye, the managing director of BUA Foods said.

“BUA Foods delivered strong growth despite the persistent devaluation of the naira during the period, which led to a substantial and negative impact of foreign exchange losses,” Abioye said.

However, cost of sales rose by 67 percent to N477.14 billion in 2023, driven by increased raw material and energy costs.

“The increase is driven by an increase in raw materials cost and energy costs. The high input cost environment and further devaluation of the Naira against the US Dollar weighed heavily on prices for raw materials. This resulted in a higher cost of production,” Abioye added.

Operating expenses saw a 20.7 percent increase to N39.73 billion, primarily due to an increase in selling and distribution expenses along the supply chain to customers.

Other income declined by 89 percent to N1.69 billion in 2023, attributed to a drop in sundry income.

In 2023, there was no finance income recorded, in contrast to N39.72 million in 2022.

Finance costs surged by 116 percent to N18.89 billion, and a foreign exchange loss of N73.56 billion was reported.

Total assets increased by 21 percent to N734.07 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

