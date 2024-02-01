Bandits kill 15 in Benue fresh attack

February 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least 15 bodies have been recovered after armed invaders unleashed another attack on the Ugboju community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The armed men stormed the community at about 3pm on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

It is feared the death toll would rise as many people are still missing after the invasion.

The bodies of the deceased villagers were recovered Thursday morning, Feb. 1, a villager told DailyTrust, adding that the people were helpless over the situation.

He stated that before noon, more bodies might be discovered as search parties continued to comb bushes for missing persons.

The member representing the Agatu constituency in the State House of Assembly, Godwin Edoh, decried the fresh killings which he said happened on Wednesday.

Edoh stated, “I’m frustrated as a representative of my people by their cries. I have forwarded all the gory photos of the bodies recovered to the WhatsApp lines of both the governor and his deputy.”(www.naija247news.com).

