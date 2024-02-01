Menu
Bandits kidnap Federal Housing Authority director in Abuja

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Aondo Ver, a director at Federal Housing Authority, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Abuja.

According to reports, Ver was abducted at Pambara New Extension, Bwari Central Area of Federal Capital Territory at about 12:30 am on Thursday, February 1.

Pambara New Extension is about 200 metres away from the military camp and checkpoint in Bwari. The kidnappers were said to have gained access through the fence after cutting the barb wires.

The vigilantes in the area were said to have tried to rescue the victim but were unable to do so as they were poorly armed.

The FCT police command is yet to comment on this development.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
