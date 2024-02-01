Menu
Average healthy diet costs N703 in October 2023- NBS

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the national average Cost of a Healthy Diet was ₦703 in October 2023.

Mr Adeyemi Adeniran, the Statistician-General of the Federation, and Chief Executive Officer of the NBS, said this at the unveiling of “The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD)” indicator report in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adeniran said that the indicator was produced in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Federal Ministries of Budget and Economic Planning, Health and Social Welfare and Agriculture and Food Security.

Adeniran said that the CoHD was the least expensive combination of locally available items that meet globally consistent food-based dietary guidelines, used as a measure of physical and economic access to healthy diets.

“This is a lower bound (or floor) of the cost per adult per day excluding the cost of transportation and meal preparation.”

“The data for this indicator is derived from the comprehensive food price data, a key component used in calculating the inflation rate.

“This indicator will provide invaluable insights into the current state of nutrition and affordability across the nation.”

He said in October 2023, the average CoHD was highest in the South-East at ₦918 per adult per day, compared to ₦605 per adult per day in the North-East, which was the lowest.

At the state level, the report showed Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu recorded the highest cost at N950, N933, and N915, respectively.

“While the lowest total diet costs were recorded in Niger, Adamawa, and Bauchi at N544, N545, and N560, respectively. ”

However, Adeniran said in November 2023, the report showed the National average Cost of a Healthy Diet was ₦742.

“Also, the average CoHD was highest in the South-East at ₦920 per adult per day, compared to ₦616 per adult per day in the North-East, in November 2023.”

At the state level, the report showed Anambra, Ogun, and Ebonyi, recorded the highest cost at N965, N939, and N937, respectively.

“While the lowest total diet costs were recorded in Bauchi, Adamawa, and Niger at N550, N562, and N572, respectively. ”

“Also, in December 2023, the National Average Cost of a Healthy Diet was ₦786.

“The average CoHD was highest in the South-West at ₦979 per adult per day, compared to ₦663 per adult per day in the North-West.”

At the state level, the report showed Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo recorded the highest cost at N1,052, N1,017, and N986, respectively.

“While the lowest total diet costs were recorded in Katsina, Niger, and Adamawa at N594, N635, and N654, respectively. ”

Adeniran said animal food sources were the most expensive food group recommendations to meet in the three months reported.

This he said accounted for 38 per cent of the total CoHD in October and December and 39 per cent in November.

He said fruits and vegetables were the most expensive food groups in terms of price per calories for the three months, while the least expensive food group on average was legumes, nuts, and seeds at six per cent of the total cost.

“In recent months, the CoHD had risen faster than general inflation and food inflation,” Adeniran said.

However, the statistician-general said the CoHD and the food Consumer Price Index (CPI) were not directly comparable.

“The CoHD includes fewer items and is measured in Naira per day, while the food CPI is a weighted index.”

Adeniran said the retail food price data in the analysis was collected by the NBS monthly from 10,534 informants spread across the country from urban and rural outlets for each state.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
