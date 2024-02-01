Anambra Police Arrest Woman planning to sell two sons for N2m

February 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Anambra, has arrested a 38-year-old woman for attempting to sell her nine-year-old and seven-year-old sons for N1 million each.

Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, told newsmen, yesterday, in Awka that the woman’s eldest daughter, 17-year-old, was also arrested for being part of the scheme.

Obinabo said the accused and her eldest daughter were arrested when she (the commissioner) posed as a potential buyer of the boys after she got the hint of the transaction.

Shec said: “I heard about the transaction and decided to pose as a buyer. The suspect told me she would sell the boys for N2 million but after serious negotiations, she settled for N1.8 million.

“The culprits stayed at Okija in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, but we lured them to Awka to seal the transaction and they were eventually arrested.

“The state government condemns this kind of act and will continue to intensify efforts to eradicate such crimes.

“The suspects will be handed over to the police and will be prosecuted accordingly.”

Fielding questions from newsmen, the suspect, an indigene of Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra, said she decided to sell the two boys because of economic hardship.

She said she has 11 children, but could not afford to cater for them, hence her decision.

She said: “I had only two kids before the death of my husband and had the other nine children for other men. Ever since, it has been difficult to adequately care for and support them.

“This is my first attempt. I only developed an interest in the business of selling children after my neighbour successfully sold one of her kids.”(www.naija247news.com).

