Access Holdings Board Endorse FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements and Final Dividend

Regulatory Approval Awaits

Access Holdings Plc has officially communicated that its Board of Directors convened on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. During this meeting, the Board meticulously reviewed and granted approval for the Group’s Audited Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements covering the period ended December 31, 2023. Furthermore, the board endorsed the payment of a final dividend, contingent on the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The formal announcement of the results will be executed as soon as Access Holdings Plc receives the required approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Consistent with The Exchange’s Rules, Access Holdings Plc will adhere to a Closed Period until twenty-four (24) hours post the public release of the Results.

Hence, during the Closed Period, no director, employee, persons discharging managerial responsibility, adviser of the Company, and their connected persons are permitted to engage in any direct or indirect dealings involving the securities of the Company.

