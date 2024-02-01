Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Access Holdings Board Endorse FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements and Final Dividend

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

..Regulatory Approval Awaits

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Access Holdings Plc has officially communicated that its Board of Directors convened on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. During this meeting, the Board meticulously reviewed and granted approval for the Group’s Audited Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements covering the period ended December 31, 2023. Furthermore, the board endorsed the payment of a final dividend, contingent on the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The formal announcement of the results will be executed as soon as Access Holdings Plc receives the required approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Consistent with The Exchange’s Rules, Access Holdings Plc will adhere to a Closed Period until twenty-four (24) hours post the public release of the Results.

Hence, during the Closed Period, no director, employee, persons discharging managerial responsibility, adviser of the Company, and their connected persons are permitted to engage in any direct or indirect dealings involving the securities of the Company.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Zenith Bank’s Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements and Final Dividend
Next article
Airtel Africa Plc Reports $2 Million Profit After Tax in Q3 2024
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Governor Secures Additional Rolling Stocks for Blue and Red Lines from China

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Lagos, Nigeria – February 2, 2024* In a significant move...

Airtel Africa Plc Reports $2 Million Profit After Tax in Q3 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
..Share Price at N2000:00 Airtel Africa Plc, a leading telecommunications...

Zenith Bank’s Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements and Final Dividend

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
Regulatory Approval Pending** In reference to our Announcement released on...

Fitch Rates Benue State’s Economy ‘B-‘; Outlook Stable

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
Fitch Ratings has recently assigned Benue State a 'B-'...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Governor Secures Additional Rolling Stocks for Blue and Red Lines from China

Infrastructure 0
Lagos, Nigeria – February 2, 2024* In a significant move...

Airtel Africa Plc Reports $2 Million Profit After Tax in Q3 2024

Dividends&Earnings 0
..Share Price at N2000:00 Airtel Africa Plc, a leading telecommunications...

Zenith Bank’s Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements and Final Dividend

Dividends&Earnings 0
Regulatory Approval Pending** In reference to our Announcement released on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com