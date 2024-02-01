Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

A Bold Shift: CBN Unleashes Market Forces in Overhauling Forex Regulations

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ushered in a new era in the foreign exchange landscape by scrapping the previous cap on exchange rates quoted by International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This move, outlined in the circular titled “Removal of Allowable Limit of Exchange Rate Quoted by the International Money Transfer Operators,” dated September 13, 2023, reflects the central bank’s commitment to liberalizing Nigeria’s forex market.

Under the former regulation, IMTOs had to adhere to a permissible range of -2.5% to +2.5% around the previous day’s closing rate of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market. However, the recent circular now empowers IMTOs to quote exchange rates for naira payouts based on the prevailing market rates at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, adopting a “willing seller, willing buyer” approach.

This strategic shift aims to address Nigeria’s forex liquidity challenges and the resulting exchange rate depreciation, which stood at N1,455/$1 on January 31, 2023. The removal of the -2.5% to +2.5% cap marks a significant leap toward liberalizing the foreign exchange market.

The implications are far-reaching:
Transparent Market Dynamics: The move is anticipated to foster transparent and market-driven exchange rates, potentially introducing more competitive pricing for international money transfers.
Increased Forex Inflow: By allowing IMTOs to trade forex at prevailing market rates, including rates similar to the black market, the CBN aims to encourage IMTOs to bring more forex supply into Nigeria, boosting overall forex liquidity.
Impact on Individuals and Businesses: This development will likely affect individuals and businesses engaged in international transactions, creating new dynamics in the foreign exchange market.

The CBN’s decision signals a strategic shift toward a more flexible and market-oriented foreign exchange environment. It reflects their vision for a healthier and more efficient financial sector in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JAMB CBT manager arrested over chat with 15-year-old candidate
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JAMB CBT manager arrested over chat with 15-year-old candidate

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

Average healthy diet costs N703 in October 2023- NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

Lagos Police arrest suspected cultist with pistol, cartridges

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command has arrested...

Bandits kill 15 in Benue fresh attack

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 15 bodies have been...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JAMB CBT manager arrested over chat with 15-year-old candidate

JAMB 0
February 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

Average healthy diet costs N703 in October 2023- NBS

Economy 0
February 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

Lagos Police arrest suspected cultist with pistol, cartridges

CrimeWatch 0
February 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command has arrested...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com