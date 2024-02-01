A Bold Shift: CBN Unleashes Market Forces in Overhauling Forex Regulations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ushered in a new era in the foreign exchange landscape by scrapping the previous cap on exchange rates quoted by International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This move, outlined in the circular titled “Removal of Allowable Limit of Exchange Rate Quoted by the International Money Transfer Operators,” dated September 13, 2023, reflects the central bank’s commitment to liberalizing Nigeria’s forex market.

Under the former regulation, IMTOs had to adhere to a permissible range of -2.5% to +2.5% around the previous day’s closing rate of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market. However, the recent circular now empowers IMTOs to quote exchange rates for naira payouts based on the prevailing market rates at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, adopting a “willing seller, willing buyer” approach.

This strategic shift aims to address Nigeria’s forex liquidity challenges and the resulting exchange rate depreciation, which stood at N1,455/$1 on January 31, 2023. The removal of the -2.5% to +2.5% cap marks a significant leap toward liberalizing the foreign exchange market.

The implications are far-reaching:

– Transparent Market Dynamics: The move is anticipated to foster transparent and market-driven exchange rates, potentially introducing more competitive pricing for international money transfers.

– Increased Forex Inflow: By allowing IMTOs to trade forex at prevailing market rates, including rates similar to the black market, the CBN aims to encourage IMTOs to bring more forex supply into Nigeria, boosting overall forex liquidity.

– Impact on Individuals and Businesses: This development will likely affect individuals and businesses engaged in international transactions, creating new dynamics in the foreign exchange market.

The CBN’s decision signals a strategic shift toward a more flexible and market-oriented foreign exchange environment. It reflects their vision for a healthier and more efficient financial sector in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...