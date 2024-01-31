Stock market declines by 1.42%, All-Share Index (ASI) depletes by 1,564.52 points

January 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Tuesday declined admits profit taking in 61 stocks,

The All Share Index dropped by 1.42% to close at 103,110.15 points from the previous close of 104,764.67 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by N856 billion to close at N56.426 trillion from the previous close of N57.282 trillion.

An aggregate of 649 million units of shares were traded in 14,579 deals, valued at N11 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 7 equities emerged as gainers against 61 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UPDC led other gainers with 8.11% growth to close at N2.00 from the previous close of N1.85.

GEREGU and Wema Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 4.61% and 1.21% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Linkage Assurance, MANSARD, ACCESSCORP, Sterling Bank, CAVERTON, NASCON and Guinea Insurance led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices.

GUINNESS, TRANSCORP and CHAMS among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.96%, 9.94 and 9.93% respectively.

Volume Drivers

JAPAULGOLD traded about 60 million units of its shares in 498 deals, valued at N179.5 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 46.8 million units of its shares in 839 deals, valued at N1.209 billion.

TRANSCORP about 52 million units of its shares in 799 deals, valued at N763 million.(www.naija247news.com).

