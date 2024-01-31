Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market declines by 1.42%, All-Share Index (ASI) depletes by 1,564.52 points

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Tuesday declined admits profit taking in 61 stocks,

The All Share Index dropped by 1.42% to close at 103,110.15 points from the previous close of 104,764.67 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by N856 billion to close at N56.426 trillion from the previous close of N57.282 trillion.

An aggregate of 649 million units of shares were traded in 14,579 deals, valued at N11 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 7 equities emerged as gainers against 61 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UPDC led other gainers with 8.11% growth to close at N2.00 from the previous close of N1.85.

GEREGU and Wema Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 4.61% and 1.21% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Linkage Assurance, MANSARD, ACCESSCORP, Sterling Bank, CAVERTON, NASCON and Guinea Insurance led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices.

GUINNESS, TRANSCORP and CHAMS among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.96%, 9.94 and 9.93% respectively.

Volume Drivers

JAPAULGOLD traded about 60 million units of its shares in 498 deals, valued at N179.5 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 46.8 million units of its shares in 839 deals, valued at N1.209 billion.

TRANSCORP about 52 million units of its shares in 799 deals, valued at N763 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Committee Asked To Give Nigerian Workers Living Wage
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Committee Asked To Give Nigerian Workers Living Wage

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 31,2024. President Bola Tinubu has stated that the new...

Makinde calls for State Police creation immediately

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 31,2024. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called...

Lagos State Government issues 30-day ultimatum to owners/occupiers of residential buildings illegally converted to churches, mosques, clubhouses, lounges, and bars

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 31,2024. The Lagos State Government has issued a 30-day...

Insecurity: ‘Tinubu on top of situation’ — Presidency counters Atiku

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 31,2024. The Presidency said on Tuesday that President Bola...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Committee Asked To Give Nigerian Workers Living Wage

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 31,2024. President Bola Tinubu has stated that the new...

Makinde calls for State Police creation immediately

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 31,2024. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called...

Lagos State Government issues 30-day ultimatum to owners/occupiers of residential buildings illegally converted to churches, mosques, clubhouses, lounges, and bars

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 31,2024. The Lagos State Government has issued a 30-day...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com