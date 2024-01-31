NSCDC Operatives arrest herbalist with live ammunition

January 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun, has arrested a 54- year-old herbalist, Oyeyemi Lukman, for allegedly being in possession of a live AK-47 ammunition.

NSCDC’s State Commandant, Dr Akintayo Adaralewa, made the disclosure when he paraded the suspect on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said that the suspect was arrested in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Adaralewa said that the alleged offence contravened section 3, sub-section 1 of the robbery and firearms (special provisions) Act.

The NSCDC boss said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation to serve as deterrent to others.

Adaralewa said that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

The suspect, speaking with newsmen, said that the live ammunition belonged to a military officer who asked him to make a “traditional bullet proof” for him.

Also paraded for alleged fraud and possession of narcotic, was one Tajudeen Idris, 31.

Adaralewa said that the suspect was arrested on Jan. 27 in Ilobu in the same LGA.

He said the suspect allegedly specialises

in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money.

He explained that the suspected fraudster had several sim cards and bank accounts that made tracking his nefarious activities almost impossible.

Adaralewa said that the offence contravened section 1 of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offence Act, 2086.

He said a large parcel of hemp was also found with the suspect.

He said the arrest of the suspect was made possible following several complaints received from members of the public.

Adaralewa said that the suspect had allegedly confessed to the crime and would be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

The suspect told newsmen that he was a bricklayer before he ventured into the crime.

He said he cloned the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of an unknown person to open the account he was using to operate the fraudulent act.(www.naija247news.com).

