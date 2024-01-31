Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NSCDC Operatives arrest herbalist with live ammunition

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun, has arrested a 54- year-old herbalist, Oyeyemi Lukman, for allegedly being in possession of a live AK-47 ammunition.

NSCDC’s State Commandant, Dr Akintayo Adaralewa, made the disclosure when he paraded the suspect on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said that the suspect was arrested in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Adaralewa said that the alleged offence contravened section 3, sub-section 1 of the robbery and firearms (special provisions) Act.

The NSCDC boss said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation to serve as deterrent to others.

Adaralewa said that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

The suspect, speaking with newsmen, said that the live ammunition belonged to a military officer who asked him to make a “traditional bullet proof” for him.

Also paraded for alleged fraud and possession of narcotic, was one Tajudeen Idris, 31.

Adaralewa said that the suspect was arrested on Jan. 27 in Ilobu in the same LGA.

He said the suspect allegedly specialises

in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money.

He explained that the suspected fraudster had several sim cards and bank accounts that made tracking his nefarious activities almost impossible.

Adaralewa said that the offence contravened section 1 of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offence Act, 2086.

He said a large parcel of hemp was also found with the suspect.

He said the arrest of the suspect was made possible following several complaints received from members of the public.

Adaralewa said that the suspect had allegedly confessed to the crime and would be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

The suspect told newsmen that he was a bricklayer before he ventured into the crime.

He said he cloned the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of an unknown person to open the account he was using to operate the fraudulent act.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senate summons CBN governor over poor economy and weak Naira
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Senate summons CBN governor over poor economy and weak Naira

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor of the Central Bank of...

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc Appoints Otedola As Chairman

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The First Bank of Nigeria Holdings...

Man to die by hanging for car robbery

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An Ikeja Special Offences Court on...

FCT Police rescue two sisters abducted in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the FCT Police Command...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senate summons CBN governor over poor economy and weak Naira

Economy 0
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor of the Central Bank of...

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc Appoints Otedola As Chairman

Companies & Markets 0
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The First Bank of Nigeria Holdings...

Man to die by hanging for car robbery

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An Ikeja Special Offences Court on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com