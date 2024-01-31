Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates further to N1,482.57/$1 at the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira continued its free fall on Tuesday, sinking to a record low of N1,482.57 per dollar following strong demand on the official market, also known as NAFEM.

This represents 9.03% or N133.95 weaker than N1,348.62 recorded at the close of trading on Monday.

The domestic currency depreciated by 9.03% to close at N1,482.57 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N133.95 loss or a 9.03% decline in the local currency compared to the N1,348.62 it closed on Monday.

However, the naira depreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated by 0.34%, quoted at N1,455/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1,481.70/$1.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria to Offer 75% Stake in Solid Minerals Corp to Investors
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria to Offer 75% Stake in Solid Minerals Corp to Investors

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Nigeria is taking significant steps to diversify its economy...

Bandits kill father and son, abduct 5 in Abuja community

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have killed a father...

Three police officers dismissed for armed robbery and extortion in Ogun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Police Command has...

Donald Trump Receives New Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
or Role in Abraham Accords Former President Donald Trump has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria to Offer 75% Stake in Solid Minerals Corp to Investors

Analysis 0
Nigeria is taking significant steps to diversify its economy...

Bandits kill father and son, abduct 5 in Abuja community

Security News 0
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have killed a father...

Three police officers dismissed for armed robbery and extortion in Ogun

CrimeWatch 0
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com