MTN Group to invest $251 million in infrastructure in Benin Republic

January 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Telecommunications group, MTN, has announced plans to invest $215 million in telecom infrastructure in the Republic of Benin over the next three years.

According to a statement from the Group, the pledge was made during an MTN Group leadership visit to Cotonou, the highlight of which was a meeting with His Excellency President Patrice Talon.

The meeting was attended by MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita, MTN Benin Chairman Amadou Raimi, Senior Vice President for Markets Ebenezer Asante, MTN Benin CEO Uche Ofodile and MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Nompilo Morafo.

MTN said it would also invest in building a state-of-the-art office for subsidiary MTN Benin. Present in 19 markets with around 292 million subscribers, MTN said it has tested its 5G services in the West African country, and the results show great potential. The substantial investment is the telco’s attempt to explore how this opportunity might benefit it and the host country.

Speaking on the company’s commitment to the country, MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita, said:

“MTN works to be a force for good in our markets, giving Africans hope, dignity and opportunity. We are grateful for the warm reception received in Benin, where we have trialled 5G services and see opportunities to progress this.”

“We are committed to the development and upskilling of the Beninese youth and have made clear our desire to partner with the government and other stakeholders in this regard.”

The President thanked members of the MTN delegation for their commitment and looked forward to future collaboration as MTN Benin – with some eight million subscribers – marks a quarter of a century of operations.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...