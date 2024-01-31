Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

MTN Group to invest $251 million in infrastructure in Benin Republic

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Telecommunications group, MTN, has announced plans to invest $215 million in telecom infrastructure in the Republic of Benin over the next three years.

According to a statement from the Group, the pledge was made during an MTN Group leadership visit to Cotonou, the highlight of which was a meeting with His Excellency President Patrice Talon.

The meeting was attended by MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita, MTN Benin Chairman Amadou Raimi, Senior Vice President for Markets Ebenezer Asante, MTN Benin CEO Uche Ofodile and MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Nompilo Morafo.

MTN said it would also invest in building a state-of-the-art office for subsidiary MTN Benin. Present in 19 markets with around 292 million subscribers, MTN said it has tested its 5G services in the West African country, and the results show great potential. The substantial investment is the telco’s attempt to explore how this opportunity might benefit it and the host country.

Speaking on the company’s commitment to the country, MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita, said:

“MTN works to be a force for good in our markets, giving Africans hope, dignity and opportunity. We are grateful for the warm reception received in Benin, where we have trialled 5G services and see opportunities to progress this.”

“We are committed to the development and upskilling of the Beninese youth and have made clear our desire to partner with the government and other stakeholders in this regard.”

The President thanked members of the MTN delegation for their commitment and looked forward to future collaboration as MTN Benin – with some eight million subscribers – marks a quarter of a century of operations.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG to eliminate river blindness in Plateau and Nasarawa states
Next article
Bandits Abducts School Children,Teachers, Demands 100million Ransom
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Insecurity: ‘Tinubu on top of situation’ — Presidency counters Atiku

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 31,2024. The Presidency said on Tuesday that President Bola...

Ndume Hails Tinubu For Transferring Crude Oil Revenue From NNPC To CBN, Asks President To Include Customs, NPA, NIMASA

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 31,2024. The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume,...

Bandits Abducts School Children,Teachers, Demands 100million Ransom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Abductors of five pupils from the...

FG to eliminate river blindness in Plateau and Nasarawa states

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government through the Ministry...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Insecurity: ‘Tinubu on top of situation’ — Presidency counters Atiku

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 31,2024. The Presidency said on Tuesday that President Bola...

Ndume Hails Tinubu For Transferring Crude Oil Revenue From NNPC To CBN, Asks President To Include Customs, NPA, NIMASA

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 31,2024. The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume,...

Bandits Abducts School Children,Teachers, Demands 100million Ransom

Security News 0
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Abductors of five pupils from the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com