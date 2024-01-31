Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Man to die by hanging for car robbery

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday sentenced a man, Emmanuel Iwuno, to death by hanging for robbing a motorist of Toyota Highlander.

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe convicted Iwuno for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Abike-Fadipe also sentenced Iwuno to 21 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery.

She held that prosecution sufficiently proved the two-count charge against Iwuno.

The judge noted that the victim of the robbery and a prosecution witness, Mr Obinna Mbah, testified that four men robbed him of the car on March 8, 2020, on Thomas Onyemachi Street, Afromedia, Okokomaiko, Lagos State.

According to the judge, the witness appeared truthful in both his written and oral evidence.

The judge said: “Mbah told the court that one of the men covered his face with a mask and forced him to lie down on the ground.

“He said the man threatened him with a gun, took his Infinix phone and money while another robber drove away in his car and the other two robbers sped away in a motorcycle shortly after.

“The witness said he entered a commercial motorcycle, and the motorcycle rider gave the robbers a hot chase.

“He said the defendant was apprehended after he rammed into a kiosk and crashed the car.”

Abike-Fadipe also said that the confessional statement of the convict corroborated the evidence of the witness.

“The defendant, in his confessional statement, said he was driving the stolen car and eventually crashed into a kiosk as he wanted to avoid killing a member of the public,” she said.

The judge said that although the defendant denied writing the statement and thumb printing on it, he failed to call to testify, the tea vendor in the place where he was arrested.

“The defendant is a liar as he failed to call the tea vendor as a witness,” she said.

The judge held that while the convict might not have pulled the gun on the witness, he was liable.

Lagos State counsel, Mrs Adebanke Ogunode, told the court that cartridges, including that of a locally-made cut-to-size single-barrel pistol, were found in the car when it crashed.

The offences contravene Sections 299 and 297(2) (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FCT Police rescue two sisters abducted in Abuja
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCT Police rescue two sisters abducted in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the FCT Police Command...

Emerging Markets Navigate Global Interest Rate Volatility

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Global interest rates in recent months have gone on...

ECOWAS Collapse Amid Lingering Impact of Libya Intervention

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Three West African nations—Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—have chosen...

[BREAKING] LIRS Extends Deadline For Filing Of Annual Tax Returns To February 7

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In view of the recent downtime...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCT Police rescue two sisters abducted in Abuja

Security News 0
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the FCT Police Command...

Emerging Markets Navigate Global Interest Rate Volatility

Top Stories 0
Global interest rates in recent months have gone on...

ECOWAS Collapse Amid Lingering Impact of Libya Intervention

Geopolitics 0
Three West African nations—Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—have chosen...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com