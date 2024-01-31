Lekki Deep Sea Port Welcomes Historic Arrival of LNG-Powered Container Vessel

In a groundbreaking development for Nigeria’s maritime industry, the first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered container vessel, ‘CMA CGM Scandola,’ made history by berthing at the Lekki Freeport Terminal in the Lagos Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, on Monday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu welcomed the vessel, highlighting that the Lekki Deep Sea Port stands as the sole port in Nigeria equipped to handle such large container vessels.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his excitement about this significant milestone, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “It is nice to start off the week with some great news today; the LNG-powered CMA CGM SCANDOLA, a 14,812 TEUs container vessel, has made history by berthing at the Lekki Deep Sea Port—the most modern and deepest seaport in Nigeria.”

Emphasizing the importance of the Lekki Deep Sea Port’s capabilities, the governor continued, “The CMA CGM SCANDOLA is the first LNG-powered container vessel to sail to West Africa, arriving in Tema before making its mark at Lekki Port. It is important to note that the Lekki Deep Sea Port is the only port in Nigeria with the facilities to receive such large container vessels.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed pride in the collaboration between Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki Freeport Terminal, and CMA CGM, highlighting the impact of this achievement on Nigeria’s maritime sector. He remarked, “I’m proud of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki Freeport Terminal, and CMA CGM for elevating Nigeria’s maritime industry. The key to economic prosperity lies within the Lekki Economic Zone.”

This historic arrival follows the announcement by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on January 21, 2024, about the berthing of another significant vessel, ‘Maersk Edirne,’ the largest container carrier to sail in Nigerian territorial waters, at the Lekki Deep Seaport.

The consecutive arrival of such vessels underscores the growing prominence of the Lekki Deep Sea Port and its pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s maritime capabilities.

