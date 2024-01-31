Lagos State Government issues 30-day ultimatum to owners/occupiers of residential buildings illegally converted to churches, mosques, clubhouses, lounges, and bars

Jan 31,2024.

The Lagos State Government has issued a 30-day ultimatum to owners and occupiers of residential buildings illegally converted to churches, mosques, clubhouses, lounges, and bars across the state without approval for change of use.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahaba, issued the warning in a statement released on X.

The statement reads;

‘’Lagos State Government has given 30-day final notice to owners/occupiers of residential buildings illegally converted to churches, mosques, clubhouses, lounges, and bars across the state without approval for change of use, to revert to the original use of the structure.

The notice is a sequel to the distortion of the masterplan of Lagos State, especially residential areas, by some people who in gross disregard to the regulatory provisions of the law turned residential areas into clubhouses and worship centres thereby constituting a nuisance to the environment.

The removal notice became imperative following security concerns of citizens and repeated complaints of non-adherence to safety and security guidelines issued to the club owners.

ANY owner of buildings in residential areas that have been converted to churches, mosques, clubs, bars or lounges without the requisite approvals should evict such occupants before the expiration of the 30 days’ final notice as the state will not give further notice of sealing but outright removal of such non-conforming buildings at the cost of the owners.”(www.naija247news.com)

