Security News

FCT Police rescue two sisters abducted in Abuja

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to Asokoro Police Divisional Headquarters in a coordinated operation and continued effort against criminality in FCT, rescued 2 kidnapped victims in the early hours of 31st January 2024 at about 1:00AM.

Following the report of the abduction of two persons later identified as Sarah Hassan and one Mrs Erima Bobo-John at Kobi Community of Abuja, in the early hours of today by some armed hoodlums, police operatives of Asokoro Divisional Headquarters swiftly swung into action and trailed the kidnappers to Nyanya/Keffi road where they were blocked by operatives of the Nigerian Army on checkpoint operations.

On sighting the Police operatives, the bandits engaged them in a gun duel and were outlasted by the firepower of the Police which forced them to abandon the victims and scamper to safety through the nearby forest. The victims who have been reunited with their families, were rescued unhurt.

Confirming the rescue, the spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, says the Command continues to enjoin residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
