Three West African nations—Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—have chosen to exit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), raising concerns about regional stability and trade relations.

The root cause of this development is traced back to the fallout from President Barack Obama’s unauthorized intervention in Libya, leading to regime-change wars and subsequent political unrest in the affected nations.

All three countries are currently under military rule due to coups in recent years, prompting ECOWAS to impose sanctions on the juntas for their undemocratic actions. In response to these sanctions, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso decided to withdraw from the economic union, a move that could impact trade and stability in the region, affecting the remaining 12 member states of ECOWAS.

The aftermath of Obama’s intervention in Libya played a significant role in the destabilization of Mali. Tuareg fighters, formerly in Gaddafi’s service, looted weapons caches and moved to Mali, leading to a series of coups. Burkina Faso also experienced a surge in militant attacks in 2016, stemming from the fallout of the Libyan revolution.

The intervention, marked by chaos and terrorism, had repercussions that spilled across borders, impacting Niger as well. Additionally, the recent coup in Burkina Faso was carried out by a military armed by the U.S. starting in 2009.

Obama’s intervention in Libya lacked congressional authorization and was criticized for its unintended consequences. Despite his earlier stance against the Iraq War, Obama celebrated the ousting of Gaddafi during his 2012 reelection campaign. The ongoing turmoil and geopolitical ramifications underscore the lasting impact of these actions.

