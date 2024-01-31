Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Cult Clash In Ebonyi Claim 3 Lives

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the death of three men as a result of a cult clash in Oriuzor community, Ezza North Local Government of the state, on Wednesday 31st of January, 2024.

Ag Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, told the Newsmen in Abakaliki that the clash was between some cult groups in the area.

According to Ukandu, there was a report of gun shots and cult members clashing on Sunday at Oriuzor community, and unfortunately three people were killed as a result of the incident.

He said:

“Two persons have been arrested in connection with the clash, although, the situation has been put under control.

“Our team has been on top of the matter and investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the root causes of the shootings and killings, though preliminary investigation revealed that there was a cult clash between rival groups in the community.

“We immediately deployed a team of our men to the community and normalcy has returned to the area,” the PPRO said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Suspected kidnap kingpin offered our police officers N8.5m bribe – Taraba CP
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Suspected kidnap kingpin offered our police officers N8.5m bribe – Taraba CP

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Taraba State Command has disclosed...

Actor Alec Baldwin’s arraignment date set for February 1 over involuntary manslaughter charges for Rust shooting

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actor, Alec Baldwin will face...

Nigerian Actor Arrested For Allegedly Raping 10-Year-Old Girl On Set

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prince Onyewere, Nollywood costume designer and...

Global growth steady at 3.1% in 2024- IMF

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The International Monetary (IMF) says global...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Suspected kidnap kingpin offered our police officers N8.5m bribe – Taraba CP

CrimeWatch 0
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Taraba State Command has disclosed...

Actor Alec Baldwin’s arraignment date set for February 1 over involuntary manslaughter charges for Rust shooting

Entertainment 0
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actor, Alec Baldwin will face...

Nigerian Actor Arrested For Allegedly Raping 10-Year-Old Girl On Set

Entertainment 0
January 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prince Onyewere, Nollywood costume designer and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com