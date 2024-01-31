Cult Clash In Ebonyi Claim 3 Lives

January 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the death of three men as a result of a cult clash in Oriuzor community, Ezza North Local Government of the state, on Wednesday 31st of January, 2024.

Ag Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, told the Newsmen in Abakaliki that the clash was between some cult groups in the area.

According to Ukandu, there was a report of gun shots and cult members clashing on Sunday at Oriuzor community, and unfortunately three people were killed as a result of the incident.

He said:

“Two persons have been arrested in connection with the clash, although, the situation has been put under control.

“Our team has been on top of the matter and investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the root causes of the shootings and killings, though preliminary investigation revealed that there was a cult clash between rival groups in the community.

“We immediately deployed a team of our men to the community and normalcy has returned to the area,” the PPRO said.(www.naija247news.com).

