Politics & Govt News

Committee Asked To Give Nigerian Workers Living Wage

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Jan 31,2024.

President Bola Tinubu has stated that the new national minimum wage should be grounded in principles of social justice and equity.

He disclosed this when he inaugurated the Tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The 37-man tripartite committee, comprising six governors, some cabinet ministers, representatives of the organised labour and the private sector, has been tasked with reviewing and recommending a new national minimum wage ahead of the expiration of the current wage instrument.

The president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, highlighted the importance of a fair minimum wage.

President Tinubu stated, “The minimum wage represents the least amount of compensation an employee should receive for their labour, and as such, it should be rooted in social justice and equity.”

Recognising the imminent expiration of the last Minimum Wage Instrument, President Tinubu stressed the need for a fair and decent living wage.

He said, “Since the removal of the subsidy, various committees have been established to examine and make recommendations to the government on measures to cushion the envisaged painful effects of the increase on workers and the Nigerian populace at large.

“I am pleased to share that action has since commenced on the implementation of the outcome of those agreements and initiatives.”

The president directed all stakeholders, including ministers, governors and private sector employers to be actively involved in the committee’s deliberations.

He also instructed the minister of finance to allocate necessary funds and resources to facilitate the committee’s work.

Emphasising the need for timely recommendations, Tinubu urged the committee to conclude deliberations promptly and submit their report.

Tinubu reminded the Committee to adhere to the principles of full consultation with social partners, aligning with international conventions such as the International Labour Organisation Minimum Wage Fixing Convention No. 131 and Minimum Wage Fixing Machinery Convention No. 26.

On his part, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) highlighted President Tinubu’s support for Nigerian workers and the formation of a tripartite committee to hasten the decision-making process.

He said, “Nigerian workers, everyone deserves a rise in his pay package. Honestly, we want a situation where Nigerian workers are sufficiently motivated to work for the common good.”

Speaking to State House correspondents, Niger State Governor Umar Bago expressed the government’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerian citizens.

He acknowledged challenges faced by sub-nationals but emphasized collaboration with the federal government to address them.

Anticipating potential issues, Governor Bago highlighted the importance of discussing challenges together.

“We don’t want to preempt the outcome of this meeting, but you need to understand that the sub-nationals also have challenges and that the federal government, in its own wisdom, has brought the sub-nationals into perspective and this discussion will be done together with the sub-national, so I’m not sure we’re going to foresee any challenge,” he added.

The Minister of State of Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha stressed the urgency of concluding discussions on the minimum wage increase before April 1, citing legal obligations.

On his part, the chairman of the Tripartite Committee, Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji, assured the President that the committee will do justice to the task assigned to it.(www.naija247news.com)

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

