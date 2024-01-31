Menu
Bandits Abducts School Children,Teachers, Demands 100million Ransom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abductors of five pupils from the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools in Emure, Ekiti, and four staff members have demanded a ransom of N100 million for the release of the nine victims kidnapped on Monday.

Gunmen intercepted the school bus, abducting them about a five-minute drive from the school. Security agencies and their families are mobilising efforts for their release.

Boje Olanireti, the principal of the secondary division of the school, confirmed the ransom demand in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday.

She said, “Immediately the school closed at 3 p.m., and by the time we gathered all the children, it was already 3:30 p.m.It was at that time that they moved. So, the incident happened between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“The school is in a suburb of Emure village, so they were going back home to Eporo. The incident occurred just about a five-minute drive from the school to Eporo.

”When the gunmen attacked, the people around them heard the gunshots, and they came to Emure with motorcycles to inform the people in the school about what happened. We immediately reported to the police station at Emure.

”The students were over 25 on the bus when the incident happened. When the gunmen attacked them, they shot the tyre of the vehicle and asked the children to come out of the bus.

”They asked all of them to lie down. They picked five students and four staff members. They, after that, asked others to go.”

Olanireti added, ”The five students comprise two from secondary school and three from primary school, while the four staff comprise two teachers, one driver, and one bus assistant.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
