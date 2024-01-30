Wema Bank Plc Grows Profit by 105.79% in 12 months

January 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wema Bank Plc on Monday published its Unaudited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023. The result shows significant growth in the Group’s topline and bottom line figures.

Gross earnings of N214.7 billion for the 12 months period, up by 61.36% from N133.05 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 105.79% to N23.36 billion from N11.35 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Wema Bank stands N1.82.

At the share price of N10.77, the P/E ratio of Wema Bank stands at 5.93x with earnings yield of 16.87%.(www.naija247news.com).

