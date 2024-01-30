Menu
Politics & Govt News

Wake Up From Your Bed’ – Peter Obi Knocks Tinubu As Bandits Murder Ekiti Monarchs

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Jan 30,2024.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has called on President Bola Tinubu to take up the responsibility of tackling the ravaging security situation in the country.

Obi stated this in a post on his official X handle on Monday while reacting to the gruesome murder of Elesun of Esun Ekiti and Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti.

Gistmania had reported that the monarchs who were returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti were attacked and killed by suspected bandits.

Reacting, Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, asked the president to “wake up from his sleeping bed” and tackle the security problems.

He wrote, “We are saddened by the report that Elesun of Esun Ekiti and Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti were murdered earlier today, cause of death: Insecurity and Tinubu.

“We call on Tinubu to wake up from his sleeping bed and save Nigeria from total collapse. Don’t speak up today. Tomorrow, insecurity might consume you or a loved one.”(www.naija247news.com))

 

