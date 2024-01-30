Menu
Troops neutralize two terrorists, rescue 35 victims in Katsina

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North West Operation Hadarin Daji, (OPHD) operating in Katsina, have rescued 35 kidnapped victims and neutralized two terrorists in a clearance and rescue operation.

This was contained in a statement by the Information Officer of the OPHD, Capt. Yahaya Ibrahim.

He explained that the success achieved followed a series of simultaneous well coordinated clearance operations in its Areas of Operational Responsibilities in the North West.

According to the statement, the feat was achieved on 27 January, 2024, during clearance operation to some identified terrorists’ camps at Dumburum forest.

The statement further noted that during the operation, the troops had an encounter with the armed terrorists, neutralizing two of the terrorists, while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The rescued victims include 19 males, 12 females, as well as four children and were immediately handed over to the Katsina State Government by the Commander 17 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation Hadarin Daji, Brigadier General, OA Fadairo, who pledged to continue the onslaught against the bandits’ enclaves,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

