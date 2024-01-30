Menu
Dividends&Earnings

Total Energies Plc Shines with Strong Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

 

In a financial disclosure released on January 29, 2024, Total Energies Plc emerged as a standout performer, navigating economic challenges to present robust financial results for Fiscal Year 2023.

Impressive Revenue Growth:
Total Energies reported a substantial surge in revenue, reaching an impressive N635,951,600. This marked a noteworthy increase of 31.81% compared to the previous fiscal year, underscoring the company’s resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market.

Strategic Cost Management for Profitability:
The company showcased its adeptness in cost management, resulting in a gross profit of N81,819,706. This reflected a substantial growth of 35.95%, emphasizing Total Energies’ commitment to maximizing profitability amid economic uncertainties.

Effective Handling of Operating Expenses:
Despite facing challenges, Total Energies strategically managed its operating expenses, demonstrating a growth of 37.39%. The net profit margin stood at 2.0%, showcasing the company’s ability to sustain profitability even in a challenging economic landscape.

Key Financial Ratios Reflect Strength:
Key financial ratios painted a positive picture of Total Energies’ financial health. The COGS margin stood at 87.1%, while the gross margin and operating margin were 12.9% and 3.8%, respectively. The company’s debt/equity ratio at 149.1% indicated a balanced capital structure.

Shareholder Confidence and Market Standing:
Shareholders received encouraging signals as the share price reached ₦385.0, affirming the market’s confidence in Total Energies’ growth potential. With a market cap of ₦130.7 billion, the company’s P/E ratio (10.11x) and Price-to-Book ratio (2.33x) further indicated its favorable market position.

Corporate Actions and Financial Position:
While no interim dividend or bonus was declared, Total Energies showcased a strong balance sheet as of December 31, 2023. Key financial indicators, including cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, and inventories, contributed to the company’s total assets of N493,558,145.

Investor Outlook and Future Growth:
Total Energies Plc’s stellar financial performance in FY 2023 positions it as a resilient and strategic player in the energy sector. Investors are likely to respond positively, considering the company’s ability to navigate economic challenges and deliver strong returns. The reported financial results provide valuable insights into Total Energies’ financial robustness and set the stage for continued growth in the upcoming fiscal year.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

