Political parties

Tinubu administration not serious about de-dollarization of Nigeria economy

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

The NLC president expressed concern about the dollarization of the economy, emphasizing that the Federal Government (FG) has taken no action to address this issue.

He pointed out that the Labour Congress is unable to intervene as it is a policy decision made by the federal government.

He stated, “The issue of the dollarization of the currency is clear, and the FG is not doing anything about it.

We are worried about it, but there is nothing we can do since the Nigerian government has chosen the dollar as a formal currency to benchmark all its activities.”

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

