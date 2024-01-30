Menu
South South

Tinubu administration must enact State Police Now – Gov. Makinde

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, asserted that establishing state police is a necessary step to address the country’s security challenges.

Makinde highlighted the formation of Amotekun in response to the Federal Government’s denial of South-West Governors’ request for state police in previous years. He made these remarks during a meeting with the Conference of Speakers of State Legislators, South-West Chapter, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the executive and legislative branches to deliver democratic benefits.

The governor dismissed concerns about states maintaining state police, citing Oyo State’s effective management of salary and pension payments despite economic challenges. He urged a reconsideration of the approach, allowing states to run their police systems with access to resources from the federation account.

Makinde concluded by encouraging lawmakers to play a pivotal role in advocating for state police, asserting that they have a collective responsibility to address the security situation effectively.

