CrimeWatch

Three police officers dismissed for armed robbery and extortion in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed three officers for alleged armed robbery and extortion.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, disclosed this while parading suspects at the state headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta on Tuesday, January 30.

The Police officers were paraded alongside 27 other suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and cultists.

The police boss said the three police officers and a civilian were arrested following a report by one Kashimao Emmanuel, a student of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode.

He gave the names of the suspects as Inspector Taiwo Kolawole, and Inspector John Ogbe, both attached to the Ijebu-Ife division, Cpl Idowu Sunday who was attached to Ijebu-Ife, and one civilian, Adesiyan Mathew, said to be the driver.

Alamutu said the complainant reported that while he was driving in his Toyota Venza car, with registration no: LSD 813 EX brown in colour, he was accosted by a gang of four armed men and one of them was putting on a Police round neck camouflage, while 3 others were on mufti. He quoted him to have said that the gang demanded his phone, but he declined.

“In the process, one of them fired a shot into the air and that was when he complied. They entered into his car and took him away towards Sagamu expressway, on getting to Ososa, they made a u-turn to Ijebu-ode, where a sum of N312,000 was forcefully transferred from his account to an Opay account Alamutu said.

The police boss said during the investigation, two other complainants who were victims at various times came forward and identified the suspects to have earlier robbed them of their belongings in the same manner.

Alamutu said the policemen had been tried in an orderly room and dismissed.

“They will be charged to court soonest” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

