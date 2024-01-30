Menu
Telcos Set to Disconnect Subscribers Without NIN by February 28, 2024

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Telcos are set to disconnect subscribers without National Identification Numbers (NINs) by February 28, 2024, as per a joint statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

This move follows the NCC’s April 2022 directive for operators to restrict outgoing calls for subscribers without linked NINs, urging them to verify before reactivation. Despite the previous directive, millions of subscribers are yet to comply.

The ALTON Chairman emphasized the importance of the NIN for Nigeria’s National Identity Management System, supporting the NCC’s initiative for a thriving digital economy and safer society.

However, concerns arise about the potential short-term negative impact on telco’s mobile subscribers, given the recent marginal decline in active mobile subscriptions.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

