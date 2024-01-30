Telcos Set to Disconnect Subscribers Without NIN by February 28, 2024

Telcos are set to disconnect subscribers without National Identification Numbers (NINs) by February 28, 2024, as per a joint statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This move follows the NCC’s April 2022 directive for operators to restrict outgoing calls for subscribers without linked NINs, urging them to verify before reactivation. Despite the previous directive, millions of subscribers are yet to comply.

The ALTON Chairman emphasized the importance of the NIN for Nigeria’s National Identity Management System, supporting the NCC’s initiative for a thriving digital economy and safer society.

However, concerns arise about the potential short-term negative impact on telco’s mobile subscribers, given the recent marginal decline in active mobile subscriptions.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...