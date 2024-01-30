Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Supreme Court Verdict: No Deal With Presidency – Kano Governor

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Jan 30,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has denied entering into any agreement with the Presidency prior to 12th January, 2024 Supreme Court judgement on the Kano election petition where he emerged victorious.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, described a document circulating in the social media indicating a four-year-term agreement between the governor and the presidency as an imaginary piece, devoid of all iota of truth.

It reads: “For the purposes of emphasis, the rather fake agreement saying Governor Yusuf has accepted to cross carpet to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), jettison purported claim to dissolve or allow the five emirates, discontinue the demolition of illegal structures and establishment of Kano Elders Council should be disregarded.

The governor would like to make it abundantly clear that having secured his mandate through popular votes of the good people of Kano, and certified by a fair affirmation of Supreme Court judgement, he would not be intimidated by any political opportunist.”

It added that no amount of blackmail will distract His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf from delivering his laudable projects and programmes for the good people of Kano State.

“Also worthy of note, the establishment of Kano Elders Council is a personal initiative of the Governor, which is aimed at finding lasting solutions to all solvable problems affecting the state socio-economic and political development. Hence, the Governor Yusuf was not under pressure to form the council

I wish to categorically state that Governor Yusuf did not enter any agreement or condition with anybody before the Supreme Court Judgement. I therefore urged the public to dismiss the fallacy being orchestrated by enemies of progress.

It is on record that, my lord, the Justices of the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgement with justice, equity and fairness and largely protect the integrity of the judiciary. ”

The governor also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing a level playing ground for justice to prevail through non-interference with the judicial process.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Falls to N1348/$1 at the NAFEM Window
Next article
Wema Bank Plc Grows Profit by 105.79% in 12 months
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

In First Crude Import, Dangote Refinery Buys 2 Million Barrels From Trafigura

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 30,2024. In line with its plan to source feedstock...

Atiku’s Ex-Spokesman Bwala Meets President Tinubu In Paris

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 30,2024. Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson to the presidential...

Wema Bank Plc Grows Profit by 105.79% in 12 months

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Wema Bank Plc on Monday published...

Naira Falls to N1348/$1 at the NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira on Monday fell to a...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

In First Crude Import, Dangote Refinery Buys 2 Million Barrels From Trafigura

Oil & Gas 0
Jan 30,2024. In line with its plan to source feedstock...

Atiku’s Ex-Spokesman Bwala Meets President Tinubu In Paris

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 30,2024. Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson to the presidential...

Wema Bank Plc Grows Profit by 105.79% in 12 months

Companies & Markets 0
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Wema Bank Plc on Monday published...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com