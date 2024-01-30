Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Diploma Student Commits Suicide Over Failed Relationship

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Jemima Balami, a 24-year-old student of Mass Communication at the Federal Polytechnic Mubi in Adamawa State, reportedly committed suicide in the early hours of Monday.

Ms Balami allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after her boyfriend announced that he was no longer interested in their relationship.

The police in the state said they are investigating the matter.

Until her death, Ms Balami was a second year National Diploma student of Mass Communication. She passed away in her home at Vinikilang, close to Adamawa Television (ATV) Yola, where she was observing her Industrial Attachment.

Ms Balami hails from Garkida town in the Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Yahaya Suleiman, confirmed the incident on Monday.

He told journalists that Jemima’s father had reported the case of suicide.

“The father of Jemima reported that she committed suicide by taking a deadly substance. Another version had it that she visited her boyfriend, a lecturer at Modibbo Adama University Yola, and was told to quit the relationship.

“Angered by the news from her boyfriend, the deceased took poison. We are investigating the matter, and justice will be served,” Mr Suleiman said.(www.naija247news.com).

