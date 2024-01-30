Menu
Resign, if you’re incapacitated, Atiku chides Tinubu

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced concern over the rising insecurity under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, urging him to step down if he can’t address the issue.

Atiku, who lost to Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, criticized the president for inadequate leadership in the face of pervasive insecurity and economic challenges. He called for 24/7 leadership to confront the escalating insecurity, highlighting recent kidnapping incidents across Nigeria.

Despite Tinubu’s promises to tackle insecurity, critics argue that the kidnapping crisis remains a significant challenge. President Tinubu came to office last year vowing to address Nigeria’s insecurity, including jihadists in the North-East, criminal militias in the North-West, and a flareup of intercommunal violence in central states. However, the kidnapping crisis continues to escalate, raising concerns about the effectiveness of current security measures.

Critics point to the Commander-in-Chief’s recent private visit while high-profile kidnapping incidents unfolded, questioning the government’s commitment to ensuring citizens’ safety. As the country grapples with security challenges, Atiku emphasizes the need for decisive leadership and calls for immediate action to address the root causes of the violence.

The debate over Nigeria’s security situation persists, with demands for a more robust and effective approach to safeguard citizens and restore stability.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

