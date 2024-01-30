Police Discover Kidnappers Hideout In Imo, Recovers Decomposing Bodies Of Two Victims

January 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command Special Tactical Unit led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma in synergy with some local hunters, stormed a suspected kidnapper’s hideout in a forest between Avu and Ihiagwa, on January 29 and arrested five suspected kidnappers namely Muazu Awuta, 30 ‘m’ yrs, Abdullahi Abubakar, ‘m’ 32yrs, Ozeru Sabo ‘m’ 25yrs, Saddam Suleiman, ‘m’ 27yrs, Bashir Yahaya, ‘m’, 28yrs all of Jau LGA of Jigawa State.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson on combing the forest, stated that two decomposing unidentified corpses suspected to be kidnapped victims and other items like telephones, wristwatches, shoes, and slippers were recovered.

He said the command intends to carry out further DNA confirmatory test to ascertain the identity of the deceased. He said five operational motorcycles of the suspected kidnappers were also recovered.

He added that the suspects are currently undergoing investigation and have provided useful information to the Police that will lead to the arrest of other syndicates at large. (www.naija247news.com).

