“Osun State Govt Slaps Curfew in Ifon and Ilobu

The Osun State government has taken decisive action in response to ongoing conflicts, imposing a curfew from 6 am to 6 pm in Ifon and Ilobu. Commissioner Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, in a statement, emphasized the immediate implementation of the curfew to foster lasting peace in the troubled communities.

To further ensure sustained tranquility, the state government is initiating a joint task force comprising key stakeholders, including traditional chiefs from Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun. This collaborative approach aims to address the root causes of the conflicts and prevent future outbreaks of violence.

Simultaneously, a high-powered stakeholders meeting involving traditional chiefs, rulers, government officials, and security chiefs will convene to discuss and strategize solutions. The deployment of a security contingent, consisting of the Army, Police, and Civil Defence, underscores the commitment to restoring order in the affected communities.

Under the leadership of Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke, the government has mobilized necessary security personnel to address the heightened tensions. The 6 pm to 6 am curfew is a responsive measure following a thorough security review and is geared towards maintaining peace and safeguarding residents.

In conclusion, a stern warning is issued to those involved in any further violence. Any individual or group found to be instigating or participating in actions contrary to lasting peace will face legal consequences, aligning with the laws of Nigeria. This comprehensive approach highlights the government’s dedication to addressing the root causes of the conflicts and fostering a secure environment for the affected communities.

