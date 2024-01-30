Menu
Search
Subscribe
Dividends&Earnings

Okomu Oil Palm Company Announces Strong FY 2023 Financial Results

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

On January 29, 2024, Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc revealed its Fiscal Year 2023 financial report, showcasing impressive growth and positive indicators. Here are the key highlights:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Financial Performance:
– Turnover: The company reported a substantial increase in turnover, reaching N74,987,474, reflecting a robust growth of 26.57% compared to FY 2022.
– Gross Profit: Okomu Oil Palm achieved a gross profit of N47,380,948, marking a notable increase of 20.11%.
– Profit Before Tax:The profit before tax surged to N32,856,092, exhibiting a significant growth of 43.37%.

Balance Sheet Highlights (as of December 31, 2023):
– Total Assets: Okomu Oil Palm’s total assets reached N79,331,465, demonstrating a growth of 9.43%.
– Total Liabilities:The total liabilities stood at N39,869,973, indicating a marginal increase of 3.65%.
– Shareholders’ Equity: The shareholders’ equity experienced substantial growth, reaching N39,461,492, reflecting an increase of 15.95%.

Financial Ratios:
– COGS Margin: 36.8%
– Gross Margins 63.2%
– Operating Margin: 40.1%
– Net Profit Margin: 28.2%
– Debt/Equity Ratio: 23.0%
– Asset Turnover: 0.95x

Shareholder Information:
– Share Price:₦270.0
– 52-Week High/Low: N270/N181.2
– Shares Outstanding: 953.9 million
– Market Cap: ₦257.6 billion
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 12.17x
Price-to-Book Ratio: 6.53x
Return on Assets: 26.7%
Return on Equity: 53.6%

Corporate Actions:
Interim Dividend: N/A
– Bonus: N/A
– **Qualification Date: N/A
Closure Date: N/A
– **Payment Date:N/A
– AGM Date: N/A

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc’s financial performance reflects its resilience and strategic initiatives, positioning the company as a key player in the industry. Shareholders can anticipate positive returns based on the company’s strong FY 2023 results.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
WEMA BANK Reports Impressive Financial Performance for Fiscal Year 2023
Next article
NAHCO Plc Unveils Strong FY 2023 Financials on January 30, 2024
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AU Urges ECOWAS Dialogue as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Mull Bloc Exit

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
On January 30, the African Union (AU) issued a...

Geregu Power Nigeria Plc Records Impressive Earnings Growth in FY 2023

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
In the wake of economic volatility, Geregu Power Nigeria...

Total Energies Plc Shines with Strong Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
  In a financial disclosure released on January 29, 2024,...

NAHCO Plc Unveils Strong FY 2023 Financials on January 30, 2024

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
As of January 30, 2024, NAHCO Plc disclosed its...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AU Urges ECOWAS Dialogue as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Mull Bloc Exit

Geopolitics 0
On January 30, the African Union (AU) issued a...

Geregu Power Nigeria Plc Records Impressive Earnings Growth in FY 2023

Dividends&Earnings 0
In the wake of economic volatility, Geregu Power Nigeria...

Total Energies Plc Shines with Strong Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Dividends&Earnings 0
  In a financial disclosure released on January 29, 2024,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com