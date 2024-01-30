Okomu Oil Palm Company Announces Strong FY 2023 Financial Results

On January 29, 2024, Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc revealed its Fiscal Year 2023 financial report, showcasing impressive growth and positive indicators. Here are the key highlights:Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Financial Performance:
– Turnover: The company reported a substantial increase in turnover, reaching N74,987,474, reflecting a robust growth of 26.57% compared to FY 2022.
– Gross Profit: Okomu Oil Palm achieved a gross profit of N47,380,948, marking a notable increase of 20.11%.
– Profit Before Tax:The profit before tax surged to N32,856,092, exhibiting a significant growth of 43.37%.
Balance Sheet Highlights (as of December 31, 2023):
– Total Assets: Okomu Oil Palm’s total assets reached N79,331,465, demonstrating a growth of 9.43%.
– Total Liabilities:The total liabilities stood at N39,869,973, indicating a marginal increase of 3.65%.
– Shareholders’ Equity: The shareholders’ equity experienced substantial growth, reaching N39,461,492, reflecting an increase of 15.95%.
Financial Ratios:
– COGS Margin: 36.8%
– Gross Margins 63.2%
– Operating Margin: 40.1%
– Net Profit Margin: 28.2%
– Debt/Equity Ratio: 23.0%
– Asset Turnover: 0.95x
Shareholder Information:
– Share Price:₦270.0
– 52-Week High/Low: N270/N181.2
– Shares Outstanding: 953.9 million
– Market Cap: ₦257.6 billion
– Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 12.17x
– Price-to-Book Ratio: 6.53x
– Return on Assets: 26.7%
– Return on Equity: 53.6%
Corporate Actions:
– Interim Dividend: N/A
– Bonus: N/A
– **Qualification Date: N/A
– Closure Date: N/A
– **Payment Date:N/A
– AGM Date: N/A
Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc’s financial performance reflects its resilience and strategic initiatives, positioning the company as a key player in the industry. Shareholders can anticipate positive returns based on the company’s strong FY 2023 results.