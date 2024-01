The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, raises concerns about the lack of compliance with the proposed base pay structure by most governors on the 37-Member Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ajaero emphasizes that governors fully adhering to minimum wage regulations are underrepresented in the committee, raising questions about its composition.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...