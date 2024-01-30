Menu
Nigeria’s NAFEX Devalues Naira to N1,413 Per Dollar

Nigeria’s naira experienced a historic decline against the dollar, marking the second devaluation in seven months, as a result of a revised exchange rate methodology. The NAFEX fixing, the official foreign exchange window, witnessed a 31% depreciation to 1,413 naira per dollar on Monday, aligning closely with the parallel-market rate of approximately 1,450.

This comes after a nearly 30% devaluation in June when the Central Bank of Nigeria aimed to attract inflows and enhance liquidity by liberalizing the currency regime.

Africa’s largest oil producer has grappled with exchange rate volatility since the June foreign currency reforms. The Central Bank attributes the fluctuations to insufficient dollar liquidity and pledges to increase the supply to address the backlog of foreign-exchange demand.

The adjustment in pricing methodology seeks to tackle recent FX market fluctuations, ensuring rates accurately reflect market conditions while maintaining transparency and price formation, according to economists at Rand Merchant Bank, citing FMDQ. The Central Bank of Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to swiftly resolving legitimate foreign exchange backlogs and is implementing strategies to enhance liquidity in the FX market, as outlined in a note from Rand Merchant Bank. A response from a central bank spokesperson to requests for comment is pending.

