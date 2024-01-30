Menu
NDLEA arrest 198 suspects, dismantles 21 illicit ”drug joints” in Kano

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command,said it arrested 198 drug suspects and dismantled 21 illicit drug joints in Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesman of the agency, Mr Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the arrest was made between Jan.17 and Jan.26, in the ongoing “Operation Hana Maye’’ (Operation Stop Drug Abuse), launched by the agency State Commander Abubakar Idris-Ahmad.

The operation is aimed at combating drug trafficking and abuse in the State.

According to him, out of the 198 suspects arrested, 177 are males and 21 are females.

“Out of 198 suspects, 61 suspects were arrested in a club that had been transformed into an illicit drug joint.

“The 42 suspects were arrested at Dan Agundi graveyard and 21 drug joints including Sheka graveyard and sheka Obajana were dismantled to create a safer environment and discourage drug-related activities in the state”

He said that the Command successfully recovered a substantial amount of illicit substances such as Exol five rubber solution, suck and die, cannabis, and other dangerous substances.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse and trafficking

“We will continue to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend drug traffickers, disrupt drug supply chains, and provide necessary support and rehabilitation to those affected by drug addiction.

He called on the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug abuse and trafficking to the appropriate authorities.

“Together, we can build a drug-free and safer society for all”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
