Naira Falls to N1348/$1 at the NAFEM Window

January 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira on Monday fell to a record low of N1,348.63 per dollar following strong demand on the official market, also known as NAFEM.

This represents 33.87% or N456.73 weaker than N891.90 recorded at the close of trading on Friday.

The domestic currency depreciated by 33.87% to close at N1,348.63 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

The intraday high recorded was N1414.94/$1, while the intraday low was N701/$1, representing a wide spread of N713.94/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $64.29 million, representing a 36.33% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the naira depreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated by 2.76%, quoted at N1,450/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1,466.20/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

